Washington Redskins Release Jordan Reed After He Clears Concussion Protocol

The Washington Redskins have released tight end Jordan Reed.

Reed had been in concussion protocol since this past August when he suffered another head injury. He was cleared from his head injury Wednesday, and then was promptly shown the door by the Redskins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Redskins have released TE Jordan Reed, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 20, 2020

There’s two main takeaways here. First, this is a classic reminder of how brutal the business side of the NFL can be.

Reed spent months and months dealing with a head injury suffered while on the Redskins. He didn’t play all season because of it.

Yet, the moment he got healthy, Washington immediately cut him. I know we all love the sport of football, but it’s important to never forget that the NFL is a business.

The teams exist to make money, and that’s their primary goal.

Secondly, Reed should take a serious look at hanging up his cleats. He’s suffered multiple head injuries, and concussions are no joke.

There are more important things in life than just football. Your life won’t matter at all if you can’t remember anything by the age of 50.

He’s made $32 million in his career. Given his history with injuries, it might be time to walk away and enjoy the rest of his life in peace.

It’s better to do that than risk further injury. However, he’ll have plenty of suitors if he wants to keep playing. I’m just not sure that’s a good idea.