‘Westworld’ Responds To Me On Twitter, Says ‘We Each Deserve To Choose Our Own Fate’

“Westworld” hit me back on Twitter following the trailer getting released Thursday, and they might have given a clue about things to come.

Following the release of the epic season three trailer, I tweeted my excitement about what we’re going to get in the new episodes. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

The new #Westworld season three trailer is out, and it’s incredible. March 15 can’t get here soon enough @WestworldHBO. pic.twitter.com/jVOAGyWsn3 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 20, 2020

The official Twitter account for the show responded with a gif of Maeve and the caption, “We each deserve to choose our own fate.”

We each deserve to choose our own fate. #Westworld pic.twitter.com/5lU52uBMg0 — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) February 20, 2020

Now, I’m not saying this tweet means anything for sure. I honestly don’t know. I have no idea what the geniuses over at HBO running the show are up to.

However, I don’t think the fact “Westworld” responded to me in this fashion is an accident. After all, I’m one of the most read, if not the most read writers on the planet about the show.

The fact they responded with one of the most important characters on the show and the caption, “We each deserve to choose our own fate,” seems like an indication to me that Maeve will choose her own path.

In the trailer, she seems hellbent to be on a collision course with Doloros. The latter is intent on destroying society. Maeve has always been more sympathetic to humans, and she’s been tasked with stopping her.

Something tells me Maeve will, once again, be the hero that we might not deserve but the one we need. At the same time, the fact their response says we should choose our own paths also makes me think there’s a real chance she teams up with Dolores. So many different possibilities!

We’ll find out March 15 when season three begins on HBO. I can’t wait!