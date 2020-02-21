Wisconsin Football Coach Ted Gilmore Leaves For Michigan State

Wisconsin wide receivers coach Ted Gilmore has left for a job at Michigan State.

The Spartans released a tweet Friday announcing the news. Gilmore will coach tight ends for Mel Tucker and MSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t know right now.

We are excited to announce that Ted Gilmore is joining @Coach_mtucker‘s offensive staff as a tight ends coach! Coach Gilmore has coached numerous NFL players, draft picks & All-Americans, and was named the 2011 WR Coach of the Year when he was at USC. Welcome Coach Gilmore! pic.twitter.com/lBy0p5Zo0w — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 21, 2020

First off, I appreciate everything Gilmore did for the Badgers. While a lot of fans get bitter when coaches leave, I hate being that way.

He spent a few great years with Wisconsin, he helped mold Quintez Cephus into a great player and he helped our passing game.

I wish Gilmore nothing but the best going forward.

Having said that, I don’t really understand why anybody would leave the Badgers for the Spartans at the current moment in time.

The Badgers own the Big 10 West. It’s our division, we dominate it and everybody else kisses our ring. The Spartans are in a tougher division, and they’re not nearly as good.

The Spartans must have paid Gilmore a fortune to dip to East Lansing from Madison. It just doesn’t make sense otherwise.

Why would Gilmore take a job at a worse program in a tougher division if he wasn’t being paid like a king?

Either way, best of luck to Gilmore. I sure as hell hope he doesn’t think we’re going to take it easy on him because that’s just not going to happen.