‘Yellowstone’ Renewed For A 4th Season On The Paramount Network

“Yellowstone” will be getting a fourth season on the Paramount Network.

The network announced Friday that the hit show with Kevin Costner had been renewed for a fourth season before the third one even aired. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

It was also announced that Taylor Sheridan had signed an overall creative deal with ViacomCBS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 11, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

You can go ahead and shoot this into my soul right now. Season three doesn’t arrive until this summer in June, but we’re already locked in for season four.

If you’re not ready to run through a wall right now, then you’re absolutely no friend of mine. There’s no such thing as too much “Yellowstone,” and we officially have at least two more seasons coming our way.

I wish you could all see my excitement right now. As you all know, I’m a huge fan of “Yellowstone.” It’s one of my all-time favorite shows. (EXCLUSIVE: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

It’s absolutely insane on every single level, and it’s been outstanding from the first episode.

I can’t wait to see what we get in seasons three and four of the Kevin Costner drama. I have no doubt that it’ll be incredible.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and predictions. It’s going to be a great time!