Johnny Manziel Deletes His Twitter Account After Tweeting The XFL Needs To Sign Him

Johnny Manziel deleted his Twitter account early Saturday morning after tweeting the XFL needs to sign him.

Manziel tweeted in the early morning hours, “Oliver Luck. If ya wanna boost your ratings to another level just send me the contract tomorrow and we’re in there. Like I said YEARS ago… XFL2020 give the people what they want.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His whole account was gone a few hours later.

Despite the weirdness of deleting his account after tweeting the XFL needs him, I still do believe the XFL has to go get Johnny Football.

The league is off to an incredibly hot start, but it would only get more attention with Manziel in mix.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, moves the needle like Manziel does. Ever since his Heisman year at Texas A&M, he has generated attention in a way we just don’t see out of other athletes.

Obviously, there are positives and negatives to that, but the point remains that he generates headlines.

For a young league, there’s no such thing as too much attention. The XFL should put Manziel on a team immediately, and it would generate only higher TV ratings.

Of course, that’s ultimately going to be up to Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck, but it should happen. There’s literally no downside to it.

Get it done, and give the fans what they want!