Couple Charged After Running Teenage Boys On Bikes Off The Road For Their Trump Flags

An Indiana couple were arrested for running two teenage boys on bikes off the road with their car because they had Trump flags attached to them.

According to an affidavit from Lake County, Indiana, Cailyn Smith, 18, and Kyren Jones, 23, were each charged on Thursday with two felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness over the incident involving the teens, who are brothers. (RELATED: Van Driver Plows Through GOP Voter Registration Tent In Florida, Sheriff’s Office Says)

The brothers told police that they were riding their bikes at around 8:30 p.m. when a blue Chevy Malibu “swerved as if the driver wanted to hit them” and they had to ride their bikes into the grass, the affidavit stated.

A woman later identified as Smith then yelled “y’all scared just like your president” and “America is not great [expletive].” The couple reportedly sped off after the boys threatened to call the police.

Investigators were able to secure charges against Smith and Jones based on Snapchat videos they took of themselves intimidating the two boys.

“This is an unfortunate incident that involved two brothers expressing their support for President Trump. Our residents in Hobart should be able to express their support for any political affiliation without fear of any adverse recourse,” Capt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department told ABC News in a statement Saturday.

The brothers were also asked in the affidavit if the incident would stop them from flying Trump flags. They both said no.