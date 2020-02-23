Politics

Pete Buttigieg Appears To Rip Off 2012 Tweet From Barack Obama

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg answers questions at the U.S. Conference of Mayors Iowa Starting Line forum Dec. 6, 2019 in Waterloo, Iowa. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg appeared to rip off a 2012 tweet from former President Barack Obama.

The tweet, which was posted to Buttigieg’s account with no attribution, read, “If we can light up a high school gym—we can light a neighborhood. If we can light up a neighborhood—we can light a city. If we can light up a city—we can light up our country.” (RELATED: Bernie Breezes To Victory Over Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg In Nevada Caucuses — Full Report)

Obama’s tweet, posted on November 5, 2012, read, “One voice can change a room. And if it can change a room, it can change a city. And if it can change a city, it can change a state.”

Meghan McCain mocked the similarities, saying, “Oh COME ON! I know Pete thinks he’s the next Obama but this is ridiculous.”

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett took notice as well.

The Daily Caller reached out to Buttigieg’s campaign but has not yet received a response at the time of publication.