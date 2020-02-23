Pete Buttigieg Appears To Rip Off 2012 Tweet From Barack Obama

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg appeared to rip off a 2012 tweet from former President Barack Obama.

The tweet, which was posted to Buttigieg’s account with no attribution, read, “If we can light up a high school gym—we can light a neighborhood. If we can light up a neighborhood—we can light a city. If we can light up a city—we can light up our country.” (RELATED: Bernie Breezes To Victory Over Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg In Nevada Caucuses — Full Report)

