Pete Buttigieg Appears To Rip Off 2012 Tweet From Barack Obama

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg appeared to rip off a 2012 tweet from former President Barack Obama.
The tweet, which was posted to Buttigieg’s account with no attribution, read, “If we can light up a high school gym—we can light a neighborhood. If we can light up a neighborhood—we can light a city. If we can light up a city—we can light up our country.” (RELATED: Bernie Breezes To Victory Over Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg In Nevada Caucuses — Full Report)
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 23, 2020
Obama’s tweet, posted on November 5, 2012, read, “One voice can change a room. And if it can change a room, it can change a city. And if it can change a city, it can change a state.”
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2012
Meghan McCain mocked the similarities, saying, “Oh COME ON! I know Pete thinks he’s the next Obama but this is ridiculous.”
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 23, 2020
Former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett took notice as well.
— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 23, 2020
The Daily Caller reached out to Buttigieg’s campaign but has not yet received a response at the time of publication.