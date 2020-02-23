Editorial

Zamboni Driver David Ayres Plays Goalie For The Carolina Hurricanes, Beats The Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs

David Ayres became a hockey legend Saturday night when he got a 6-3 win for the Carolina Hurricanes over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Coca-Cola Coliseum zamboni driver was rushed into action in the net after the two goalies on the Hurricanes went down with injuries. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who don’t know, the NHL has emergency goalies all over the place who can play in the event of freak accidents. There have been times they’ve sat on the bench, but Ayers actually got in for the win. According to SI, he’s the oldest goalie in NHL history to win his debut.

This is just downright awesome. Ayres is a 42-year-old zamboni driver, and he went out and got a win last night against his hometown team.

This is the kind of stuff that comes straight out of Hollywood. One minute he’s driving the zamboni for the AHL affiliate and the next he’s suiting up against the Maple Leafs.

Ayres’ story gets crazier too because the dude had a kidney transplant more than a decade ago! A kidney transplant!

Ayres went from being the zamboni driver to a damn legend in the sport of hockey. His smile after getting the win for the Hurricanes says it all.

Major props to him.