Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette And Other Celebs React To Harvey Weinstein Guilty Verdict

Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and other celebrities, who have accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, reacted to his guilty verdict in his rape trial.

Shortly after a panel of 12 men and women announced a verdict against Weinstein of guilty on two counts, criminal sexual assault and of rape in the third degree, those known as the “Silence Breakers” shared Monday that while they found it “disappointing that today’s outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many deserve,” they are satisfied that “Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator.” The post was noted by ABC News. (RELATED: Prosecutors Begin Opening Statements In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial With Graphic Details)

“This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out,” the statement added. “Despite intimidation from Weinstein’s legal team, they courageously shared their stories with the jury, the courtroom and the world.” (RELATED: ‘These Girls Had Been My Daughters, I’d Want To Beat The Sh*t Out Of You’: First Weinstein Defense Witness Fails)

The statement continued. “This has been a flawed process from the beginning but has further exposed the difficulties women face in coming forward to tell the truth about powerful abusers. Their bravery will forever be remembered in history.” (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies)

It concluded with a statement that the “fight is far from over” as the movie producer has been indicted in a separate case in Los Angeles where the group hopes that “he will be met with swift justice.”

Several stars also took to their social media accounts not long after news surfaced of the guilty verdict.

“Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense,” Arquette wrote. “We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes.”

Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense .we will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) February 24, 2020

“For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty,” Judd tweeted.

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

Bye, Weinstein! Don’t let that jail cell door hit your fake walker on the way out. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 24, 2020

Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist. If there’s a man who doesn’t deserve bail, it’s him. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 24, 2020

Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away… Mimi Haleyi Jessica Mann Annabella Sciorra Dawn Dunning Lauren Young Tarale Wulff — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 24, 2020