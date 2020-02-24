Bernie Sanders Is A Wannabe Totalitarian

On today’s podcast we cover all things Bernie. From his victory in Nevada to the 60 Minutes interview Sunday, it was his weekend. But what does he really believe and want to do? We get into it all.

Bernie won the Nevada caucus and is now the front-runner for the Democratic Party’s nomination. Can he be stopped? And what does he really want to do? In an interview with 60 Minutes, Bernie offered more freebies and offered a defense, of sorts, of his past praise to despotic regimes. He praised the murderous Castro regime for starting literacy programs, as if A) the Cuban people were illiterate before he seized power, and B) that’s a fair trade for decades of murder and terror.

We get into all of it and have the shocking audio.

