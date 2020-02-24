Bleacher Report Lists LSU/Alabama As The Biggest Rematch Of The 2020 College Football Season

Bleacher Report thinks the biggest rematch of the 2020 college football season will take place in the SEC.

The popular publication released a list of the biggest rematches taking place in 2020, and the LSU Tigers vs the Alabama Crimson Tide took the top spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LSU edged out Alabama in their meeting in 2019.

It’s hard to disagree with this assessment from BR. The Tide traveling to Baton Rouge is going to be absolutely awesome for everybody involved.

Both teams will be featuring new quarterbacks, both teams are coached by giants in the sport and they’re two of the most historic programs in existence.

Add in the fact LSU is fresh off a national title, and you have all the necessary ingredients for a wild time down in the SEC.

If you’re a fan of college football, November seventh is 100% a date you’re going to have to circle on the calendar.

There’s also a huge chance the game has a monumental impact on the SEC title race given the fact it’s taking place in the final month of the regular season.

It’s going to be a fun one, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold!