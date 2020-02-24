Editorial

Charles Barkley Criticizes Cavaliers Players After John Beilein Steps Down

USA-ENTERTAINMENT-BASKET-NBA-AWARDS

(Photo credit LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Charles Barkley defended former Cavaliers head coach John Beilein with some recent comments.

Beilein was pushed out as the Cavaliers head coach after a terrible season and many issues with players on the squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on

Barkley said he was “disgusted” by the way players on the roster behaved, and he absolutely tore them to shreds when discussing the situation.

Watch his full comments below.

This whole situation with the Cavs is downright mind-boggling. It’s been clear for awhile that Beilein just didn’t fit in the NBA.

He was a college coach, and his methods and tactics didn’t translate to the program. However, the wheel really fell off when he accidentally called players “thugs” while trying to call them “slugs.”

That led players blasting music with the word “thug” in it whenever he was around. To say things were going poorly in Cleveland would be an understatement.

We’ll see what Beilein does next, but I’m sure he’ll take a hard look at returning to the college game. It’s clear that’s where he belongs.