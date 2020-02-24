Colorado Gives Football Coach Karl Dorrell 5-Year Contract Worth $18 Million

Colorado is writing their new football coach Karl Dorrell a fat check to take over the Buffaloes.

According to Pete Thamel, Dorrell has been given a five-year deal from Colorado worth $18 million! The move comes after he was hired away from the Dolphins and Mel Tucker left for Michigan State.

Colorado makes Karl Dorrell official. They’re paying him $18 million for 5 years. From release: “He is also proposing a salary pool of $3.8 million for the assistant coaches, which is an increase from $3.155 million for the previous staff.” https://t.co/tyF8EnTHkI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 23, 2020

As I have already pointed out, this Dorrell hiring is the type of call that gets athletic directors canned if it goes south. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He hasn’t been a head coach since 2007, he didn’t previously have much success as a head coach at UCLA and Colorado just gave him $18 million.

This has disaster written all over it. I honestly don’t understand how Colorado screwed this up so badly. It’s honestly mind-boggling.

That’s not to say Dorrell isn’t a good guy or anything like that, but we’ve seen zero proof to suggest he’s going to take the Buffaloes to the next level.

The PAC-12 just got a bit more interesting in 2020, but I’m not buying into Colorado being a dominant force under Dorrell’s leadership.