Editorial

Colorado Gives Football Coach Karl Dorrell 5-Year Contract Worth $18 Million

Washington Huskies v UCLA Bruins

(Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Colorado is writing their new football coach Karl Dorrell a fat check to take over the Buffaloes.

According to Pete Thamel, Dorrell has been given a five-year deal from Colorado worth $18 million! The move comes after he was hired away from the Dolphins and Mel Tucker left for Michigan State.

As I have already pointed out, this Dorrell hiring is the type of call that gets athletic directors canned if it goes south. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He hasn’t been a head coach since 2007, he didn’t previously have much success as a head coach at UCLA and Colorado just gave him $18 million.

 

This has disaster written all over it. I honestly don’t understand how Colorado screwed this up so badly. It’s honestly mind-boggling.

That’s not to say Dorrell isn’t a good guy or anything like that, but we’ve seen zero proof to suggest he’s going to take the Buffaloes to the next level.

 

The PAC-12 just got a bit more interesting in 2020, but I’m not buying into Colorado being a dominant force under Dorrell’s leadership.