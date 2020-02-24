Detroit Lions Re-Sign Danny Amendola, Contract Details Not Known

Danny Amendola will be returning to the Detroit Lions for this upcoming season.

The team announced Monday afternoon that the veteran receiver had reached a deal to return to the team. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram We have re-signed Danny Amendola! #OnePride A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Feb 24, 2020 at 11:12am PST

This is a solid move by the Lions. Whether Matthew Stafford or Tua Tagovailoa ends up playing quarterback for the Lions in 2020, we need weapons.

Is Amendola at the top of his game? No. Not even close. He’s not in his prime, but he’s still dependable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Amendola (@dannyamendola) on Feb 22, 2020 at 12:09pm PST

Given how atrocious the Detroit Lions were in 2019, I think it’s safe to say we could use all the stability and dependability we can find.

While Amendola isn’t going to win games all by himself, he’ll give our quarterback a solid slot option. Baby steps, folks. Baby steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Amendola (@dannyamendola) on Oct 31, 2019 at 5:16pm PDT

Now, let’s go find some other pieces to put a winning team together.