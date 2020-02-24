Drew Carey Shares Tribute To Murdered Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Actor Drew Carey opened up about his relationship with his ex-fiancee Dr. Amie Harwick after her death.

Carey addressed Harwick’s alleged murder on his Sirius XM radio show Friday.

Drew Carey says slain ex-fiancee Aime Harwick “didn’t deserve to die like she did” https://t.co/o5uNA98U0A pic.twitter.com/6x3rH57Uzp — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 24, 2020

“She was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around,” Carey said. “And I was so in love with her.”

“She was murdered on Valentine’s night by an ex-boyfriend that had been stalking her for about 10 years and she was deathly afraid of, even afraid of him when we were in the relationship,” he added. “He finally got her and killed her.” (RELATED: Dr. Amie Harwick’s Ex-Boyfriend Arrested Again In Connection With Her Death, Charged With Murder)

As previously reported, Harwick died from injuries sustained during a fall from her third-story balcony in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police were reportedly called by Harwick’s roommate, who told police the sex therapist was being assaulted by ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse.

“I just want to say, I’m so broken up,” Carey added. “Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

Harwick had reportedly taken out a restraining order against Pursehouse that had expired. She also had taken out restraining orders against him in 2011 and 2012 after claiming he attacked her and threw her out of a vehicle on the highway.