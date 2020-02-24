Gigi Hadid Calls Jake Paul ‘Irrelevant Ugly Ass’ After Tweet Attacking Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid tore into Jake Paul with a Sunday tweet.

According to TMZ, the beef all started Saturday at the Tyson Fury/Deontay Wilder fight in Las Vegas. The social media star got into a dustup with Hadid’s boyfriend Zayn Malik, and tweeted in part afterwards, “almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f**k off for no reason when I was being nice to him.” The tweet has since been deleted. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Gigi Hadid takes to Twitter to brutally annihilate YouTuber Jake Paul following his diss to ZAYN. pic.twitter.com/cofJm2lNXP — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) February 23, 2020

Hadid, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, tweeted back, “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …”

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed … — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

I love this move from Hadid. If you’re going to try to decapitate somebody on social media, you might as well go all the way.

Calling somebody an “irrelevant ugly ass” and telling them to go to bed is absolutely brutal. It’s like putting a child in the corner for misbehaving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 13, 2020 at 9:16am PST

Also, Gigi Hadid is a worldwide famous model. She’s probably one of the top five most famous women in the entertainment and modeling industry right now.

To say she’s famous would be an absurd understatement. She’s not just famous. She’s a global brand. Of all the people you want coming for your throat, she should be at the bottom of the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 5, 2019 at 7:03am PDT

I guess Paul learned his lesson because that tweet is gone. There’s nothing worse than trying to act tough on social media and just getting scalped.

Hadid got the job done in epic fashion.