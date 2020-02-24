Green Bay Packers Want To Host The 2022 Draft, Haven’t Gotten It Just Yet

The Green Bay Packers haven’t been awarded the 2022 draft, but they want it.

There were some rumors circulating that the draft in a few years would head to Green Bay, but that’s just not the case. However, that doesn’t mean the team isn’t trying to make it happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Packers COO Ed Policy told the Green Bay Gazette, “The NFL has not awarded the 2022 draft to us or anybody else.”

However, don’t let that make you think the Packers aren’t interested. Policy followed that up with, “We are going to aggressively pursue the opportunity, along with other members of our community.”

All things considered, the NFL should 100% give Green Bay the 2022 draft. Now, I want to be crystal clear here.

I hate the Packers more than the rest of you combined. I grew up in Wisconsin as a Lions fan, and I can’t stand the green and gold.

Yet, there’s no question the state of Wisconsin is full of passionate football fans. On top of that, Green Bay is a historic NFL city.

People would lose their minds if any draft was hosted in the home city of the Packers. We also all know Wisconsin is a state full of great food and beer.

While there might not be all the extras of Las Vegas, Nashville or New York, you’re still 100% going to have a great time in Green Bay.

You know it’s the right call when even a Lions fan like myself is out here supporting the move. Get it done, Goodell.