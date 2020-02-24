‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Tom Wlaschiha Will Be In Season 4 Of ‘Stranger Things’

“Game of Thrones” alum Tom Wlaschiha will be in season four of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.”

As everybody knows, the first real look at season four was recently released, and it confirmed that beloved sheriff Hopper is alive and in Russia. (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Shows Hopper Alive In Russia)

However, what seemed to be a lot more unnoticed was the fact the video also tipped fans of “Stranger Things” off to the arrival of a major new cast member.

One of the Russian guards is being played by Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H’ghar on the HBO show “Game of Thrones.”

super excited to have Tom Wlaschiha in our Stranger Things family! pic.twitter.com/CjXMGWeA1e — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) February 14, 2020

I watched the “Stranger Things” season four preview about a dozen times, and I never noticed Wlaschiha at all.

Outside of Hopper, I didn’t really pay attention to anybody. How could you blame me? Hopper’s fate has been a major topic of speculation.

We now have our answer, and I can’t believe I just completely missed Wlaschiha.

He was outstanding in “Game of Thrones.” I can also promise you there’s zero percent chance Netflix brought him on for a minor role.

He 100% is going to play a big part in season four of “Stranger Things.” Guys like him simply don’t show up for a few seconds of screen time.

That’s just a fact.

I think we were all already pumped for season four of “Stranger Things,” but Wlaschiha being involved should take things to the next level.

Is he a friend? Is he a foe? Will he help Hopper? Will he stand in his way? Only time will tell!

Season four has no confirmed release date yet, but you know I’ll keep you all updated once I know more!