Hundreds Of Thousands Of Cheering Indian Citizens Greet Trump And Melania During Visit To Country

President Donald Trump was met by hundreds of thousands of cheering Indian citizens during his trip to the country Monday, giving a well-received speech at a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad and visiting the famous Taj Mahal.

Photos show Trump and first lady Melania Trump being met with excited Indian citizens as the motorcade made its way to Sardar Patel Stadium (Motera Stadium), the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

“Two great democracies at the world biggest cricket stadium,” a sign read as the motorcade approached the stadium, according to White House press pool.

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in an event dubbed “Namaste Trump” at the cricket stadium, which houses 110,000 people. Images showed a packed stadium, and the American president alongside the Indian prime minister addressed the crowd in Ahmedabad, India.

Trump's speech in India marked his largest rally ever.

Electric Atmosphere at Motera Stadium as people eagerly wait to welcome President @realDonaldTrump #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/9VyxlynZWU — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 24, 2020

Trump and the First Lady also visited the Taj Mahal, one of India’s most famous monuments. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also posed for pictures in front of the Taj Mahal shortly before the president and his wife.

“Really incredible, an incredible place,” Trump said as he left the famous mausoleum.