Hundreds Of Thousands Of Cheering Indian Citizens Greet Trump And Melania During Visit To Country

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour India

REUTERS/Al Drago

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
President Donald Trump was met by hundreds of thousands of cheering Indian citizens during his trip to the country Monday, giving a well-received speech at a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad and visiting the famous Taj Mahal.

Photos show Trump and first lady Melania Trump being met with excited Indian citizens as the motorcade made its way to Sardar Patel Stadium (Motera Stadium), the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

“Two great democracies at the world biggest cricket stadium,” a sign read as the motorcade approached the stadium, according to White House press pool.

People wave as a motorcade transporting U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump passes enroute to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. (REUTERS/Stringer)

Indian citizens cheer as Trump's motorcade passes during his trip February 24, 2020. (White House Press Pool)

Indian citizens wave American and Indian flags as Trump's motorcade passed by February 24, 2020. (White House Press Pool)

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in an event dubbed “Namaste Trump” at the cricket stadium, which houses 110,000 people. Images showed a packed stadium, and the American president alongside the Indian prime minister addressed the crowd in Ahmedabad, India.

Trump’s speech in India marked his largest rally ever. (RELATED: Here’s How Much Hillary’s Trump-Hate-Fest Tour Of India Is Costing Taxpayers)

WATCH:

People arrive at the Sardar Patel Stadium where U.S. President Donald Trump will address a "Namaste Trump" event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

People arrive at the Sardar Patel Stadium where U.S. President Donald Trump will address a “Namaste Trump” event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. (REUTERS/Al Drago)

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a "Namaste Trump" event during Trump's visit to India, at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. (REUTERS/Al Drago)

Trump and the First Lady also visited the Taj Mahal, one of India’s most famous monuments. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also posed for pictures in front of the Taj Mahal shortly before the president and his wife.

“Really incredible, an incredible place,” Trump said as he left the famous mausoleum.

President Trump and wife Melania Trump posed for pictures in front of India's Taj Mahal February 24, 2020. (White House Press Pool)

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. (REUTERS/Al Drago)

