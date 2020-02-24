Ivanka Turns Heads In Beautiful Blue And Red Floral Dress During Trip To India

Ivanka Trump truly turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a beautiful blue and red dress during her multiple-day trip to India.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the short-sleeve floral number that went down past her knees as she joined husband Jared Kushner while they visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair and red high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Later, she attended President Donald Trump’s “Namaste Trump” rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad where the president and first lady Melania Trump were greeted by hundreds of thousands of people. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring,” Ivanka captioned a series of snaps on Instagram from her first day in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 24, 2020 at 5:28am PST

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always right on as has been noted before. Most recently, she stunned when she showed up in a jaw-dropping pastel cape dress during her trip to Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 17, 2020 at 6:31am PST

