Jalen Hurts Will Work Out As A Quarterback At The NFL Combine

Jalen Hurts has no intentions of playing any other position than quarterback in the NFL.

Hurts‘ trainer Chip Smith told AJC.com that the former Alabama and Oklahoma star “wants to show people that he’s a quarterback.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Nov 17, 2019 at 4:35pm PST

He added “There is talk about other positions and that kind of stuff. … He’s a great athlete. He played in two national championships. He’s got more film than any of the other quarterback out there (but) he’s a quarterback.”

This is 100% the correct call for Hurts. Is he going to be a star in the NFL? I have no idea. I don’t have a clue at all.

What I do know is that he made plays in college, and was dominating force for the Crimson Tide and the Sooners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Jan 25, 2020 at 6:45pm PST

The NFL game is also evolving towards more mobile quarterbacks. That’s good news for Hurts because that’s his style of play.

Let’s also not pretend like Hurts can’t throw the ball. He might not be the greatest passer we’ve ever seen, but he can 100% make the necessary throws.

I have no idea what his NFL future holds, but I do know he can stick around for awhile as a quarterback in the correct system.

Pretending otherwise is simply foolish.