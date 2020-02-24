Is The Corbynization Of The Democratic Party Complete?

For decades, the Democratic Party has drawn comparisons to the Labour Party in the U.K., but the two parties have never been more alike than they are now.

Since 2015, socialist Member of Parliament (MP) Jeremy Corbyn has led the Labour Party, while the current front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination is Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Corbyn’s Labour Party was resoundingly defeated in Britain earlier this year, and there is palpable concern among some liberals that Democrats could be headed in the same direction.

Sanders solidified himself as the party’s front-runner with a resounding victory in the Nevada Caucuses Saturday. Sanders’s success appears to have at least parts of the Democratic Party and media petrified. (RELATED: ‘Looking Down At People’: Longtime Democratic Strategist Issues Warning To His Party)

MSNBC host Chris Matthews compared Sanders’ Nevada victory to Nazi’s victory over France in World War II. Long-time Democratic strategist James Carville directly compared Sanders to Corbyn and openly worried about Democrats going the way of the Labour Party. Sanders’s actions in the more than 24 hours that have followed his Nevada win have arguably served to validate his party’s concerns about his judgement, and thus electability.

Sanders once again offered praise Sunday for the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro during a “60 Minutes” interview. While Sanders condemned Castro’s authoritarianism, he praised Castro for implementing a “massive literacy program” on the island nation. Sanders’ comments were swiftly condemned by Florida Democrats, including Rep. Donna Shalala who ripped Sanders for praising a “murderous tyrant,” and former Rep. Gwen Graham, who urged former Vice President Joe Biden to “come to the rescue” and “save America” from President Donald Trump.

Like Corbyn, Sanders has a lengthy history of supporting violent communist regimes, including the Soviet Union, and the Sandinistas in Nicaragua. One of Sanders’s top aides, David Sirota, wrote a column for the liberal website Salon in 2013 touting the “economic miracle” in Venezuela, shortly after the death of communist dictator Hugo Chavez. But, if President Sanders’ foreign policy will involve kowtowing to left-wing dictators, it will also likely involve the cooling of relationships between the U.S. and liberal allies such as Israel. (RELATED: REPORT: Bernie Sanders Was Investigated By FBI For Marxist Ties)

Before his 60 Minutes interview aired Sunday evening, Sanders announced on Twitter that he would not be attending the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference. Sanders has never attended AIPAC’s conference, but went out of his way this year to take some jabs at the organization, accusing it of bigotry.

“I think what it is is the party is a lot more comfortable expressing some long-held anti-Israel attitudes,” Neil Strauss of the Republican Jewish Coalition told the Daily Caller.

Much like Corbyn has been dogged by allegations of anti-Semitism in the U.K., Sanders’ campaign has also been accused of mainstreaming anti-Semitism in the U.S.

Sanders has trotted out Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib as campaign surrogates, both of whom have advocated for boycotts against Israeli businesses. Sanders has also campaigned with Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour, who has advocated for Sharia Law, and stated that Israel is “built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everybody else,” comparing supporters of the Jewish state to white supremacists. Yet, Sanders has repeatedly touted Sarsour’s support on the campaign trail.

“That’s where he is. That’s who he is,” Strauss told the caller. “She’s probably actually a pretty good surrogate for him given his beliefs.”

Sanders is perhaps Israel’s harshest critic in the U.S. Senate, but still claims to be a supporter of the Jewish state, and has criticized the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement that many of his surrogates support. Nevertheless, it’s not unreasonable to expect that anti-Israel activists who have found a home in Sanders’ campaign would also find a home in his White House. That Sanders felt the need to make a statement condemning an organization like AIPAC, whose board is dominated by Democrats, only confirms this. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad, And The Democratic Party)

“The thing that seems to bind all Justice Democrats together is their anti-Israel views,” Strauss said.

Sanders was the inspiration behind the Justice Democrats organization, which has sent several far-left icons to Congress, including Omar, Tlaib, and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The group was founded in the aftermath of the 2016 election, and advocates many policies that Sanders entered into the apparent mainstream with his campaign that year, including tuition-free public colleges, universal healthcare, and a Green New Deal. Still, not all Democrats are willing to concede their party to the far-left. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Defends Trump, Calls Ocasio-Cortez And Co. ‘A Bunch Of Communists’)

“I think what we have is a very vocal minority of the party,” long-time Democratic Strategist Robert Patillo told the Daily Caller about Sanders and his supporters.

“The nation as a whole has moved left,” Patillo continued. “But, most of the party still believes in self-determination and a strong work ethic. The Democratic Party is still a centrist party.”

Sanders has earned roughly 40 delegates so far, and needs 1,991 to win the nomination. Democrats hoping to avoid having a socialist lead its ticket in November still have time to find an alternative, but it’s getting late. Sanders’ nomination seem inevitable, because his ideas have already taken over the party.