Music Star John Oates Claims He’s Had Sex With Thousands Of Women

John Oates of Hall & Oates thinks he’s had sex with thousands of women.

“I’m sure it was thousands, I’ve lost track,” the legendary musician told Page Six when discussing how many women he’s engaged in intercourse with. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“If you didn’t live through the 70s and 80s, if you weren’t a rockstar during that time, there’s no way you can comprehend what it was like,” Oates added. “There were no cell phones and people taking pictures of everything you did. There was no social media.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

First off, I obviously don’t know whether or not he’s telling the truth. He might not be. I honestly don’t have a clue, and nobody other than him does. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

However, I find it pretty funny he claims he had sex with thousands of women, and then immediately points out there were no phones at the time.

Don’t even bother asking for proof! After all, there were no cameras around!

Also, is there anything more “hardo” than dropping a number for how many women you’ve had sex with? It’s the definition of a “hardo” move.

Nobody who is casual and normal just goes around dropping sex numbers. That’s just not something your average person does.

At the same time, your average person also isn’t a music superstar. So, I guess the rules are a shade different.

Either way, having a number that is in the several thousands is simply outrageous. Let us know in the comments if you agree.