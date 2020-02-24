Kirk Douglas Doesn’t Leave His Son Michael Any Money, Most Of His Estate Will Go To Charity

Kirk Douglas didn’t leave his son Michael any money following his death.

According to Page Six, Douglas’ estate is valued somewhere in the ballpark of $80 million, and the “bulk” of it will go to The Douglas Foundation following his death at the age of 103. (RELATED: Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dies At The Age Of 103)

About $10 million will go elsewhere, but it’s not clear right now who will get it. However, Page Six also reported that Michael won’t get a penny.

That should be just fine though because he’s made more than enough money during his own incredibly successful Hollywood career.

I’m sure there are some people who want to criticize Kirk Douglas for not leaving his son any of his $80 million fortune, but Michael Douglas most certainly doesn’t need his dad’s money.

Page Six estimates the legendary actor’s son is worth somewhere in the range of $300 million. I think he’ll still be able to eat without his dad’s cash.

It’s a pretty cool move to leave so much money to charity. Again, the Douglas’ have plenty of family money elsewhere.

They’ll all be just fine without Kirk’s money.

Props to him for making the world a better place after dying. He was one of the best actors to ever do it, and now he’ll continue to positively impact lives.