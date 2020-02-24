Lions General Manager Bob Quinn Says He Hasn’t Taken Draft Trade Offers Yet, Is Open To Offers

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn hasn’t picked up the phone for trade offers yet, but he’s open to hearing what options are out there prior to the draft.

The Lions currently hold the third pick in the 2020 draft, and people seem to think former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the likely pick. However, Quinn might not even hold the third selection when the big day rolls around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I have not had any trade conversations with anybody as of yet. Those usually tend to start in the combine,” Quinn told Tori Petry.

He also said he’s open to trades. You can watch his comments below.

I really don’t see the Lions trading the pick. I don’t see it happening at all, and I think it’s for a very simple reason.

The Lions management is on their last leg when it comes to their job security. If things go poorly in 2020, then they’re getting canned.

When you trade a super high draft pick, it usually means you’re stocking up options for the future. That’s a luxury Quinn and Matt Patricia don’t have.

They need to make a splash and win immediately. The great irony here is that all signs point to them drafting Tua, who might not even be healthy week one!

I’ve been a Lions fan since birth, and it’s been a brutal existence. We’re atrocious, and we always find ways to screw things up.

Unfortunately, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if that happened here!