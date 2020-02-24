Editorial

Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping White Jumpsuit During Trip To India

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose as they visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping white jumpsuit after arriving at Palam Air Force Base in New Delhi, India.

(Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the head-to-toe white long sleeve number by Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre in crème crêpe as she joined President Donald Trump after exiting Air Force One. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Al Drago

REUTERS/Al Drago

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the beautiful look with loose hair, white high heels and a green and gold metallic belt. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Earlier, Trump and the first lady arrived at the “Namaste Trump” rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, where they were greeted by hundreds of thousands of people.

(Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Arriving in India, the First Lady #flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in crème crêpe,” a post on Instagram from Herve Pierre Creative Director read. “The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. @herve_pierre_creative_director . The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread . We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herve Pierre Creative Director (@herve_pierre_creative_director) on

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a black turtleneck and white and black checkered pants while departing the WH for the first leg of the trip to India.

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.