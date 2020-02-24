Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping White Jumpsuit During Trip To India

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping white jumpsuit after arriving at Palam Air Force Base in New Delhi, India.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the head-to-toe white long sleeve number by Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre in crème crêpe as she joined President Donald Trump after exiting Air Force One. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the beautiful look with loose hair, white high heels and a green and gold metallic belt. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Earlier, Trump and the first lady arrived at the “Namaste Trump” rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, where they were greeted by hundreds of thousands of people.

“Arriving in India, the First Lady #flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in crème crêpe,” a post on Instagram from Herve Pierre Creative Director read. “The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. @herve_pierre_creative_director . The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread . We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece.”

