Gold Medal From The 1980 USA Miracle On Ice Hockey Team Sells For $312,000 At Auction

A gold medal from the 1980 USA Olympic hockey team has sold for a staggering amount of money at auction.

According to Darren Rovell, Steve Christoff's gold medal from the games sold for $312,000. The USA beat Finland for the gold medal after beating the Soviet Union in the previous game.

Steve Christoff’s “Miracle On Ice” Gold Medal sells for $312,000 tonight at @GoldinAuctions, surpassing sales of his teammates gold medals at auction — Mark Pavelich ($262,900) and Mark Wells $310,700. pic.twitter.com/owdEAwjVK2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 23, 2020

In case you were wondering just how big of a deal the games in 1980 were, this tweet from Rovell should tell you everything you need to know.

A gold medal sold for $312,000! That’s the price of a house in many parts of America, and it’s the amount of money Cristoff’s medal sold for.

It’s just absolutely incredible how important the Miracle on Ice was to his country. I know we won the gold against Finland, but the game against the Soviets is legendary.

Herb Brooks took a group of college students and defeated the most powerful hockey team on the face of the planet.

We might never seen an upset of that magnitude again.

Today is the 40-year anniversary of the Miracle on Ice against the Soviet Union. Herb Brooks took a group of college kids and beat the most powerful hockey team the world had ever seen. I get chills every time I watch the final seconds. What a beautiful moment for America. pic.twitter.com/0GMZxPSfBB — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 22, 2020

Finally, I’ll never understand why anybody would sell their medal from that game. It’s the greatest hockey game to ever happen.

I understand the money angle, but I just don’t understand parting ways with the gold medal from the 1980 games.

It doesn’t make sense to me, but it’s also not my medal. Either way, we’ll probably be sitting here in 40 years still talking about the Miracle on Ice.