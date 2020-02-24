Pittsburgh Steelers Share Video Of Ben Roethlisberger Throwing After Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers shared a video of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger slinging it over the weekend.
Big Ben missed most of the season after suffering an injury to his right arm, but he’s apparently ready to bounce back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The team tweeted a video Saturday of the two-time Super Bowl champion with a huge beard throwing in a gym.
???? pic.twitter.com/aH3IAbTEnr
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 22, 2020
There has been some mild speculation about what Big Ben would do after getting hurt in 2019. After all, he’s getting old, and injuries don’t get easier to recover from the older you get.
It wouldn’t be surprising at all if a guy with Roethlisberger’s resume and bank account decided to hang up his cleats.
However, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback seems dead set on playing this upcoming season, and now he’s returned to throwing.
If you’re a fan of the Steelers, that has to make you smile. Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph didn’t exactly light it up in their replacement duty.
We’ll see what happens, but it looks like Big Ben is here for at least one more season.