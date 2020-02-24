Watch Hugh Jackman And Ray Romano In The Trailer For ‘Bad Education’

HBO’s new movie “Bad Education” with Ray Romano and Hugh Jackman looks great.

The plot of the movie, according to HBO’s YouTube description, is, “Directed by Cory Finley and based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade.” (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

Judging from the trailer, we’re in for a great time. Give it a watch below.

“Bad Education” truly looks like it’s going to be incredible. How could it not be? It’s a true story about corruption in an American school.

Plus, the cast is absolutely loaded. We’re talking about Hugh Jackman and Ray Romano! They’re two of the greatest actors to ever do it.

Now, I don’t know anything about the true story. I don’t know a single thing at all, and I’m not going to Google it because I don’t want it ruined.

I’m just going straight off of the HBO description and the trailer. Just from that, it looks like Romano and Jackman hit this one out of the park.

HBO doesn’t produce bad content. They just don’t. Look no further than “Westworld” and “Game of Thrones” for proof of that fact.

I’m excited for “Bad Education.” You can watch it starting April 25.