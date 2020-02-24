REVIEW: ‘The Outsider’ Is Incredible In The Latest Episode ‘Foxhead’

The latest episode of “The Outsider” on HBO was incredible late Sunday night.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

We all knew going into Sunday night that the new episode would likely be crazy, and “Foxhead” didn’t disappoint one bit. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Feb 17, 2020 at 6:01am PST

It was incredible from start to end. The entire thing focused on Ralph finally starting to believe in the boogeyman.

With Holly and company convinced El Coco will attack as Claude in Tennessee, they undertake a plan to vouch for the strip club owner.

As Holly always says, a human can’t be in two places at once. If they can vouch for Claude’s whereabouts, then he’ll have his alibi whenever the boogeyman attacks.

The plan works perfectly. During a fair with kids discovering caves, the boogeyman assumes the form of Claude and tries to abduct a kid to feed on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:00am PST

The real Claude is surrounded by Ralph, Holly and the other cops at his brother’s house. The boogeyman is stopped before it is able to murder the kid and takes off.

When police come looking for Claude, Ralph finally believes once shown a video of the attempted abduction. After weeks and weeks of refusing to believe in the supernatural, we finally see the realization wash over Ralph right before the credits rolled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Feb 20, 2020 at 6:00pm PST

Now, we have two episodes left, and Ralph is finally all in. The boogeyman is getting desperate, and he needs to eat.

Desperate people and things make foolish decisions, which often leads to mistakes. That’s now what Holly, Ralph and the good guys are hoping for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Feb 23, 2020 at 9:01am PST

We’ve got two episodes left, and things will only get crazier from here. I have no doubt of that. Sound off in the comments with your predictions for the final two episodes!