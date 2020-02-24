Roughnecks Coach June Jones Gets Picked Up On Mic Calling A Ref ‘Sorry Ass’

Houston Roughnecks coach June Jones got picked up on a mic ripping a ref during a game against the Tampa Bay Vipers.

In a video tweeted by @cjzero, Jones was upset with the fact the refs didn’t throw a pass interference flag during the Saturday win, and he got picked up on the mic calling the ref a “sorry ass.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome moment below.

June Jones complains about not getting a flag, ends it with “frickin’ sorry ass” pic.twitter.com/CqTG3zdc36 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 22, 2020

This right here is why the XFL is so awesome. We’ve got coaches on hot mics just shredding officials like it’s not a big deal at all.

The league is off to an incredible start, and the access to coaches and players is one of the reasons why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Roughnecks (@xflroughnecks) on Feb 22, 2020 at 12:39pm PST

Fans of the game get to listen to so much more than we do in the NFL or college. Fans want to know what coaches and players are thinking.

We want to know if Jones thinks the officials are sorry asses, and that’s exactly what the fans got during the win over the Vipers.

I hope the XFL continues to give fans more and more access with the TV viewing experience because it’s absolutely awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Roughnecks (@xflroughnecks) on Feb 22, 2020 at 10:23am PST

If you’re not enjoying this, then that’s on you because the XFL is downright awesome.