‘Russian Asset’ Schiff Destroyed Biden’s Campaign And Will Get Trump Reelected Says GOP Challenger

Republican California congressional candidate Eric Early thanked opponent Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on Monday for helping reelect President Donald Trump and destroying former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

“Well, you know, Schiff is a national disgrace,” Early told “Fox & Friends.” “I mean, Schiff managed to not only help get our president, who I support very much, reelected, because I do believe he will be reelected, he has increased the impeachment proceedings, helped increase the President’s approval ratings to the highest point of his presidency,” Early noted.

“At the same time, Schiff helped basically destroy Joe Biden’s chances because of the whole impeachment sham [where] the underlying story was Joe Biden’s son’s tremendous corruption. So Schiff deserves credit for that,” Early added. (RELATED: White House Lawyer: Schiff ‘Untruthful On Whistleblower And Russian Collusion)

Saying that Schiff “walks around like he is this genius” and “acts like he’s smarter than all of us,” Early insisted “at the end of the day, he is a clown and he showed his true colours through this impeachment sham and before that with the Russia [collusion] hoax, of course.”

Early predicted he will take the 28th congressional district seat from Schiff because “but for the farthest left” constituents, people are telling him that “Schiff has wasted all of our time” and has “done nothing for our district … abandoned our district for 20 years.”

He said he will win by securing support from conservatives and “a bunch of moderate Democrats … [who] realize that Schiff was giving them a bill of goods … He has lied to all of us.”

Turning the tables on Schiff, who has claimed repeatedly that Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, Early said “There has has been nobody in our government who has done more to follow Putin’s plan than Adam Schiff.” He cited Schiff’s latest unsubstantiated claims that Russia is actively trying to reelect Trump as an example of that. (RELATED: Rep. Schiff Has Done 419 TV Interviews Pushing Russian Collusion Conspiracy)

“When Schiff was asked for evidence to support that, he came up with no evidence. So, Schiff is the Russian asset in our government right now. And I’m telling you, every night in downtown Moscow, Vladimir Putin is probably doing a toast of vodka to Adam Schiff.”

Trump on Saturday accused Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee and the man who led the impeachment inquiry against the president, of leaking an intelligence briefing to the media.