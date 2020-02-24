San Jose State Makes Nearly $3 Million To Not Have To Play Georgia In Football

San Jose State got a nice payday to not play the Georgia Bulldogs in football.

According to Jon Wilner, the Bulldogs paid SJS $1.8 million to cancel their 2021 game in order to play Clemson.

The Spartans then turned around and made $1.1 million by scheduling a game in the opening against USC. That means they’re taking home $2.9 million to not play one of the best teams in America.

San Jose St will receive $1.1M from USC for the Sept. 21 matchup, per source. – USC: 1.1 to SJS + 725k to UCD (per LAT) to cancel = 1.8ish – SJS: 1.1 from USC + 1.8 from Ga to cancel = 2.9 — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) February 21, 2020

You know you’re doing well in life when you don’t have to play one of the most historic programs in the sport, and you still make millions.

The Spartans are going to make nearly $3 million because of Georgia canceling the game, and they’ll play a substantially worse team in USC.

Look, they’re probably not going to beat USC, but at least there’s a chance they can upset the Trojans. SJS couldn’t beat Georgia on their best day.

The Spartans would have gotten boat raced by the Bulldogs. Now, they don’t even have to worry about it, and they’re still making some serious cash.

It’s never a bad thing when you schedule eases up a shade, and you still shower in cash.