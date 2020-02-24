Everybody Needs To Re-Watch The First 2 Seasons Of ‘Westworld’ Before The March 15 Season 3 Premiere

“Westworld” season three is less than a month away from starting, and that means it’s time to binge the old episodes.

This past weekend, I found myself with a little extra free time on my hands. Naturally, I fired up HBO, and decided to crush through season one of the hit show with Ed Harris. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

It’s truly spectacular how great the first season of “Westworld” was. I cruised through it Saturday and Sunday, and was locked right back in like it was the first time.

Ed Harris and the rest of the cast were phenomenal, the story was incredibly complex, the acting was next-level and the entire premise was incredible.

I’ve always said “Westworld” season one is in the top-five greatest single seasons of television ever made.

This past weekend of binge watching was a great reminder of that fact. It’s almost hard to put into words how amazing it was when it first came out in 2016, and it’s still every bit as good today.

I remember we used to debate theories every Monday in the office. The entire company was captivated by the Man in Black, Dolores, the hosts in general, Bernard, William, Logan and everybody else.

This is also a great time to remind everybody that I called William as the MiB after the second episode of season one. Props to me.

Now, I need to crush season two before March 15 gets here. You just can’t risk missing stuff, and with a show as complex as “Westworld,” there’s always new stuff to learn.

I suggest you all get to bingeing ASAP! Enjoy your viewing!