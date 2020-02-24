Senator Mike Lee Explains His Conservative Approach To Paid Family Leave

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah sat down with Daily Caller White House correspondent Maranda Finney to discuss his approach to paid family leave. Within the last year, Lee, alongside Republican Joni Ernst of Iowa, proposed the Cradle Act.

Paid family leave has been an historically difficult topic for politicians to successfully address due to disagreement regarding where the funding should come from. Lee explains that his unique approach to paid family leave would be funded by using one’s own social security funds. (RELATED: How To Combat Loneliness On Valentine’s Day With Sen. Todd Young)

WATCH:

