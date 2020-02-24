More Than 29,000 People Attend St. Louis BattleHawks Home Opener

The St. Louis BattleHawks had a monster crowd for their Sunday win over the New York Guardians.

According to KMOV.com, the BattleHawks had more than 29,000 fans in attendance for the 29-9 victory over Matt McGloin’s squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here we are with the St. Louis home opener, and the crowd was absolutely gigantic. More than 29,000 people showed up for a pro football game in the former home of the Rams.

I think it’s more than safe to say that business is booming right now for the league. I would be happy with more than 10,000 fans at any game.

Fans of the BattleHawks damn near tripled that.

Not only did a ton of fans show up to watch the home opener for the BattleHawks, but they also crushed the Guardians.

The game wasn’t even close. The fans brought the thunder and the players took care of business on the field. You can’t ask for much more.

After three weeks, the XFL has been a massive success, and that’s good news for football fans everywhere.