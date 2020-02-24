St. Louis BattleHawks Player Jake Payne Rips Open A Bud Light Seltzer With His Teeth

St. Louis BattleHawks defensive tackle Jake Payne had an epic celebration Sunday after defeating the New York Guardians 29-9.

In a video shared by the XFL, Payne rips open the top of a Bud Light Seltzer with his team and then hammers the drink. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. A pro football player tore open a can of seltzer with his teeth. Watch the awesome moment below.

He just…tore the top off…with his teeth. We love Bud Light Seltzer Lounge seltzer celebrations.@budlight pic.twitter.com/0Fc3tsG9ne — XFL (@xfl2020) February 23, 2020

How the hell could anybody not enjoy this? You have XFL players out there behaving like the people in the parking lot tailgating.

One of the best parts of the league has become the epic post-game celebrations. Players have been hammering seltzers left and right.

Would I prefer if they were shotgunning beers instead? For sure, but the fact the league openly embraces hammering booze after games is great stuff.

First shutout of the season calls for shotgunning in the @BudLight Seltzer Lounge! pic.twitter.com/dQF3NVNGuD — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 15, 2020

Through three weeks of action, the XFL has exceeded all my expectations. I said going into it that the XFL didn’t need to be the NFL to succeed.

It just needed to be fun, entertaining and good football. So far, it’s been all three of those and much more.

I can’t wait to see what we get in week four!