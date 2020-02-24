STUDY: More Than 31% Of People Prefer Staying In Alone Watching TV Over Going Out With Friends

A ton of people prefer sitting home and watching TV over going out with friends.

According to a study from Top10.com, 31.3% of people say they’ve canceled plans to go out with friends in order to watch TV. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The study revealed that 41% of people also have a “go to” show they watch. The most popular was “The Office” at 12.35%.

I’m not really surprised at all by the results of this study. Look, nobody enjoys good time with friends more than I do.

When the boys are getting together for some beers, you know you’re in for a great time. That’s just the way it works. When the beer is flowing, you can count me in.

At the same time, I totally understand just wanting to kick back and relax at home by yourself. We all need some alone time.

After a long week or a long day at work, sometimes you just dim the lights, grab your dinner and binge on your favorite show instead of going out.

We’ve all been there, and there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a great binge fest of TV.

Now, should you always want to stay in and watch TV? No. If you’re always watching TV instead of being social, you need to get out much more.

TV is fine, we all enjoy our entertainment and there’s nothing wrong with that. Just don’t let it get to become too much.