Watch The Preview For The New ‘The Outsider’ Episode ‘Tigers And Bears’

The preview for the new episode of “The Outsider” is out, and it looks like it’s going to be terrifying.

Plot details aren’t known for the ninth episode of the hit HBO show, but we do know Ralph and the police are closing in on the boogeyman. Not only that, Ralph now fully buys into what is happening. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

Judging from the preview, all hell is going to break loose as they hunt El Coco in the caves we were introduced to during episode eight.

Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Feb 24, 2020 at 6:00am PST

It’s crazy that fans of “The Outsider” already only have two episodes left. It feels like we just got this journey started back at the beginning of January.

Now, we’ve got two episodes left, and I can’t wait to see how Ralph, Holly and the rest of the good guys handle the boogeyman.

We know he’s desperate. We know this!

The question is what mistakes will El Coco make along the way. Is he even stoppable? We have so many questions and no answers of right now!

View this post on Instagram A helping hand, is it enough? A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Feb 20, 2020 at 6:00pm PST

Tune in this Sunday night on HBO to watch “Tigers and Bears.” Something tells me we’re about to get blindsided by something crazy.

Let us know your predictions in the comments!