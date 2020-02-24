Houston Roughnecks Quarterback P.J. Walker Is Becoming A Superstar In The XFL

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the XFL.

Through three weeks of XFL action, Walker has 11 total touchdowns to one interception, and the Roughnecks off to a 3-0 start. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I honestly don’t understand how this guy isn’t in the NFL. He looks like a dominating force against XFL defenses.

In order to survive, the XFL needs some big time quarterback play. Through three weeks, the league has found a star in Walker.

The dude is absolutely electric. When he cuts it loose, defenses in the XFL have had absolutely no answer for him after three games.

He’s not just putting up stats. He’s annihilating opponents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PJ Walker (@pjwalker11) on Feb 8, 2020 at 7:12pm PST

I’m not sure what kind of contract the XFL has Walker on, but there’s a very high chance the NFL comes calling after the season is over.

Walker has simply been way too impressive to not draw NFL attention. The dude is an electric factory on the field!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Roughnecks (@xflroughnecks) on Feb 22, 2020 at 12:48pm PST

It should be fun to see what Walker does the rest of the season, but the XFL and Oliver Luck hit a home run by bringing him into the league.