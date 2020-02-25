‘Help Me, Please!’: 6-Year-Old Girl Cries For Help While Being Arrested At School

Newly released police body-camera footage shows the arrest of a 6-year-old girl at a school in Orlando, Florida, who pleaded with officers to be released, according to NBC News.

NBC affiliate WESH in Orlando released the video on Monday, which documented the arrest of Kaia Rolle that took place on Sept. 19, 2019 at the Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy in Orlando.

Rolle was initially charged with battery, but those charges were recently dropped, according to WESH.

The arresting police officer, Dennis Turner, arrested two 6-year-old girls in the same week, including Rolle who is shown in the body-camera footage. Turner was fired shortly after the video’s release.

The video shows Rolle’s hands being zip-tied behind her back by an officer as she cries, “Don’t put handcuffs on,” and, “Help me, help me, please help me.”

Rolle is then shown being led outside by an officer.

“Please let me go. I don’t want to go in the police car,” Rolle says.

Turner responds to Rolle that she “had to” before placing her in the back of a police vehicle, per WESH.

Authorities said Turner was responding to a report that a 6-year-old student had “battered three staff members by kicking and punching them,” according to WESH.

Rolle's grandmother previously told the media that her granddaughter's violent behavior was due to a sleep disorder and that the family had been seeking treatment for her.

The video also shows Turner going back into the school where an employee is seen crying over the incident.

“Are the restraints, are they necessary?” one employee asks Turner.

“Yes, and, if she was bigger, she would’ve been wearing regular handcuffs,” Turner says.