Bill Cosby Representative Slams Harvey Weinstein Conviction Saying There Was No ‘Fair And Impartial’ Trial

Bill Cosby’s representative Andrew Wyatt criticized the court for Harvey Weinstein’s conviction on the disgraced actor’s social media accounts.

The post came after Weinstein was convicted Monday of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

“This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion,” Wyatt shared on Cosby’s Instagram account. “There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial.

Wyatt also accused the judge presiding over Weinstein’s case of bias, although he did not note that the jurors acquitted the disgraced producer on three charges.

“Also, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending the jurors back to deliberate, after they were hung on many of the counts,” Wyatt said. (RELATED: Bill Cosby Maintains His Innocence During First Interview From Prison)

“Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men…Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process?” he added.

Wyatt went on to criticize the #MeToo movement for only focusing on white women.

“Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves,” he continued. “This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System.”