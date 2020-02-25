Baker Mayfield Rips A Shot While In San Diego In Twitter Video

Baker Mayfield seems like he’s already in prime offseason form.

In a Twitter video shared Tuesday by @ESPNDrunk, the Browns quarterback can be seen ripping a shot with a group of people. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Baker ripping shots in San Diego. My man! (jenneration_pat/IG) pic.twitter.com/Qhlb5tZUDi — ESPN Drunk (@EspnDrunk) February 25, 2020

I’m sure Browns fans will love seeing this, right? I’m sure their downtrodden fanbase will love the fact the face of the franchise is out here drinking instead of practicing.

Mayfield can enjoy himself a drink once he actually wins a playoff game. Until then, he should be busy practicing instead of boozing it up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Sep 22, 2019 at 11:50am PDT

Obviously, I’m kidding to a degree, and I’m all for having some fun. I love beer more than most, but I’m not sold this is a smart idea.

Mayfield has done literally nothing as an NFL quarterback. This past season was nothing short of an absolute disaster for the Browns and Mayfield.

They had all the hype in the world, and fell right on their faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Nov 8, 2019 at 3:20pm PST

Mayfield better ball out in 2020 or the fans are going to throw the towel in on him. Now, that’s something I’d love to see!