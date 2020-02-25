Buccaneers Remain Uncommitted To Jameis Winston, Not Sure About Tagging Him

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t ready to commit to quarterback Jameis Winston, and will continue to look at other options.

It’s not a secret at all that the Bucs are interested in other options after Winston tossed 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions this past season. That didn’t change when head coach Bruce Arians addressed the media Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Jan 6, 2020 at 6:33am PST

According to Rick Stroud, who was talking about when a decision will be made on Winston and told the media, “When we know who else is available. We should know by next week.”

Bruce Arians says he hasn’t made that decision on whether to use a tag on Jameis Winston. When will he know? “When we know who else is available. We should know by next week.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 25, 2020

I don’t know why the Bucs are being so strange about this and not committing to Winston. Who do they think is out there waiting to save the franchise.

Justin Herbert? I really don’t know who else they could be looking at. Do they think Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots to play for the Bucs? That’s just not going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on Feb 4, 2019 at 5:32pm PST

The only solid quarterback that will likely be on the board for them in the draft is Herbert. Is anybody ready to say Herbert is better than Winston?

He might be a solid prospect, but I’m not ready to make that declaration at all.

We’ll see what the Bucs decide to do, but their best option by far is bringing back Winston. This doesn’t need to be a tough call.