CDC Warns Americans To Prepare For Coronavirus Outbreak In Their Communities

Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai

REUTERS/P. Ravikumar/File Photo

Marlo Safi Contributor
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning Americans that they should brace for the spread of coronavirus into their communities, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” a C.D.C. official said, according to the New York Times.

The CDC says it’s not a matter of “if” but “when” the coronavirus will spread throughout the U.S, according to the New York Times.

Public health officials are unsure whether the spread of the virus to the U.S. would be mild or severe, the New York Times reported. But Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said that Americans should prepare for significant disruption to their daily lives. (RELATED: Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Infected With Coronavirus As The Country Becomes An Epicenter Of The Outbreak)

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country any more but a question of when this will happen,” Messonnier said, according to the New York Times. “We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”

The U.S. has 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 19 new patients who were diagnosed over the weekend, health officials said Monday according to the New York Post. The virus has infected nearly 80,000 people worldwide and has caused around 2,600 deaths as of Feb. 25. 