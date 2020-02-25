Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested On Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Chad Johnson was arrested on charges of domestic violence and robbery Monday.

Los Angeles police reportedly arrested Johnson after a physical encounter with his current girlfriend Annalise Mishler, a report published by Fox News confirmed.

“He was arrested for robbery with a domestic violence enhancement at 4:10 a.m.,” an LAPD spokesperson told the outlet.

Cops arrived to Mishler’s after she called 911 due to a physical altercation. Mishler claimed Johnson drunkenly punched a hole through her wall along with being physical against her.

Officers found Mishler with “visible red marks on her face,” sources told TMZ. Johnson’s robbery charge came from the claim that the ABC reality show contestant took her phone after she called 911. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tells Peter Weber She Might Leave If He Has Sex With Other Women)

“wow so many nice messages today. things escalated this morning and are being taken care of now,” Mishler shared on her Instagram stories, Fox News reported. “update soon maybe, im being guilted for sharing this/’ruining his life’ and i know that’s not true but it’s still scary ya know. thank u all, literally every single message of hundreds has been nice (except one).”

Johnson spoke about his arrest in an interview with TooFab.

“I don’t remember actually seeing her,” Johnson claimed. “I drank to the point where I didn’t even know I was with her. I just gotta take the Instagram Story’s word that I was there.”

“I screwed up 1,000 percent,” he added. “You can’t take that kind of stuff back.”

Johnson appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette,” where he built up a reputation for having issues with his temper.