Editorial

The Dallas Cowboys Haven’t Spoken To Dak Prescott’s Agent Since September, Offseason Negotiations Haven’t Started

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t spoken to quarterback Dak Prescott’s agent in a long time.

According to Michael Ghelken, Stephen Jones said the team hasn’t spoken to their starting quarterback’s agent since September. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It gets worse for fans of the Cowboys hoping to keep Prescott. Jones further said there haven’t been any talks this offseason, and that a deal won’t be done until the CBA for 2020 is set.

Below is a live look at Cowboys fans starting to panic with every passing day that goes by without a new deal.

This whole situation with Dak Prescott is mind-boggling to me. We’ve been hearing since last offseason that a deal was going to get done with the former Mississippi State star.

Now, here we are in February 2020, and the team isn’t any closer to a long term deal with their starting quarterback.

 

Do the Cowboys want to get a deal done or not? When you find a starting quarterback in the NFL, you keep them for as long as possible.

Apparently, the Cowboys aren’t in any rush at all to get this done. It’s just bizarre.

 

We’ll see what happens, but fans should start getting concerned.