Editorial

Deontay Wilder Will Fight Tyson Fury Again, Claims He Lost In Part Because His Black History Month Outfit Weighed Too Much

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Deontay Wilder will get another crack at Tyson Fury.

Wilder has the option in his fighting contract to exercise a clause that would force a third fight between him and Fury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After getting annihilated by Fury this past weekend, the American-born boxer will force a third match, according to Lance Pugmire.

He also told Pugmire his 45-pound costume for Black History Month “weakened” his legs ahead of the fight.

Deontay Wilder blaming his loss on the weight of his Black History Month costume is laugh-out-loud funny. What an excuse!

I’d understand him saying the towel was just thrown too soon, but his costume being too heavy? I didn’t see that coming at all.

That’s an all-time great excuse for losing a fight.

As for the rematch, Fury and Wilder will make another bucket of money for the rubber match. However, I’m not sure the outcome will be much different.

The fight this past weekend wasn’t close at all. Fury beat the living hell out of Wilder, and I expect the same in the third fight.

 

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Wilder’s excuse. I think it’s absolutely hilarious.