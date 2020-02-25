Deontay Wilder Will Fight Tyson Fury Again, Claims He Lost In Part Because His Black History Month Outfit Weighed Too Much

Deontay Wilder will get another crack at Tyson Fury.

Wilder has the option in his fighting contract to exercise a clause that would force a third fight between him and Fury.

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! ????#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

After getting annihilated by Fury this past weekend, the American-born boxer will force a third match, according to Lance Pugmire.

He also told Pugmire his 45-pound costume for Black History Month “weakened” his legs ahead of the fight.

Full story coming to @TheAthleticBOX shortly: Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber tells me he is definitely exercising his rematch clause for a summer trilogy against @Tyson_Fury, that his legs were weakened by his 45-pound costume he wore to the ring to honor Black History Month. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) February 24, 2020

Deontay Wilder blaming his loss on the weight of his Black History Month costume is laugh-out-loud funny. What an excuse!

I’d understand him saying the towel was just thrown too soon, but his costume being too heavy? I didn’t see that coming at all.

That’s an all-time great excuse for losing a fight.

As for the rematch, Fury and Wilder will make another bucket of money for the rubber match. However, I’m not sure the outcome will be much different.

The fight this past weekend wasn’t close at all. Fury beat the living hell out of Wilder, and I expect the same in the third fight.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Wilder’s excuse. I think it’s absolutely hilarious.