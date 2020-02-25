‘I Didn’t Like’ Harvey Weinstein, Trump Admits, Then Says It’s Democrats Who ‘Loved Him’ When Asked About Guilty Verdict

President Donald Trump admitted he was “never a fan of Harvey Weinstein” and said he felt the guilty verdict against the disgraced movie mogul was a “great victory” for women.

“So, I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein, as you know,” Trump explained when asked by a reporter during a New Delhi presser if he thought “justice was served” after a jury came back with a verdict of guilty on two counts, criminal sexual assault and of rape in the third-degree in Weinstein’s on-going rape trial. (RELATED: Prosecutors Begin Opening Statements In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial With Graphic Details)

“In fact he [Weinstein] said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election,” he added. “How did that work out by the way, I’m trying to figure that out.” (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies)

WATCH:

Trump continued, “He was a person I didn’t like. But I was just not a fan of his. Knew him a little bit, not very well. I knew him because he was in New York.

“Not a person that I like, ” the president went on. “I will say the people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him, loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him. And he gave tremendous money to the Democrats.”

“And I guess my question is, will the Democrats be asking for that money back?” he added. “I think that from the standpoint of women it was a great thing. It was a great victory.”

Trump concluded, “And it sends a very strong message, a very, very strong message.”