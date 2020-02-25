Hayden Panettiere Says She’s ‘Always Good’ After Boyfriend’s Arrest For Domestic Battery

Hayden Panettiere responded to a question about how she was doing after her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested for domestic battery.

It all started over the weekend when the 30-year-old actress tweeted a now-deleted photo of her 5-year-old daughter Kaya Evdokia holding hands with boxer Wladimir Klitschko. A message next to the snap read, “Best father ever,” according to E! News in a piece published Monday. Klitschko is the “Nashville” star’s ex whom she shares the daughter with. (RELATED: Natalie Portman’s Stalker Is Facing Charges After Violating The Restraining Order Against Him)

One Twitter user got confused over the image of the boxer and thought it was her boyfriend Hickerson, who was recently charged with domestic battery for allegedly punching the actress in a dispute on Valentine’s Day.

Hayden Panettiere’s BF Arrested for Domestic Violence, Allegedly Punched Her https://t.co/Y0KD4GeVcP — TMZ (@TMZ) February 18, 2020

“Before or after he beat you,” the person tweeted. Panettiere responded, “Wrong guy. Klitschko’s r legends. That’s my CHAMP.”

Another person then asked if she was doing okay, to which she responded simply, “Always good,” with a happy face emoji.

Always good — Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) February 24, 2020

It all comes following reports last week by Page Six, that authorities of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming responded to a disturbance call at a private residence in the early morning hours in Jackson on Valentine’s Day. (RELATED:Pamela Anderson Calls Soccer Player Adil Rami A ‘Monster’ Following Split, Links To Domestic Violence Hotline)

According to TMZ, police told them that the actress’ boyfriend allegedly punched her “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.” Hickerson said the actress remained inside the house “saying he beat the f–k out of me.”

Police confirmed he was arrested and booked for domestic battery and also charged with interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to identify himself. Both are misdemeanors in the state of Wyoming. He has since been released on $5,000 bond and due back in court next month.

As previously reported, Panettiere’s boyfriend was also arrested and charged in May of last year with felony domestic violence following an alleged physical altercation between the couple during a night of drinking.

Then last November, she made headlines when reports surfaced that things were good between the two. They have been dating for about a year and a half.